John B. Franz

December 7, 1936 - January 3, 2020

John B. Franz, age 83, of Bassett, WI died January 3, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 7, 1936. The son of the late George and Anne Franz. On September 7, 1967 at the Methodist Church in Genoa City, WI he was united in marriage to Louise Miner. John worked for over 30 years for Wilmot High School teaching.

During his life he was a past head coach of Wilmot High School Football team and Wrestling team. Prior to that he coached at New Glarus High School where he coached them to a State Championship in 1969. He played football for Northern Illinois University. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool. He was a member of the Kenosha Pool League. He was also a past member of the Randall Fire Dept.

John is survived by his wife Louise. Father of Jonna (Nick) Borgdorff, Eric Franz and Joanne (Frank) Palermo. Grandfather of Nicholas and Anthony Palermo, Andrew and Ryan Borgdorff. Brother of Joanne Belzer.

A Gathering of Friends will take place Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI., Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.