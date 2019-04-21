Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Becker.

John K. Becker

1946-5 - 2019

John K. Becker, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center with family at his side.

Born on Jan. 13, 1945, he was the son of the late Ernst and Esther (Leisten) Becker.

He was educated in local schools of Kenosha, John enjoyed riding motorcycles and bicycles throughout his life. John was employed many years at JI Case, Racine and previously at Warwick, Corp, Zion. He was united in marriage to Dixie Morrison in Eau Claire, Wis. and together were blessed with four beautiful children.

John is survived by his former spouse, Dixie; his three children, Wayne Becker of Milwaukee, Penny (Jay) Wilke of Neilsville, Tami (Tim) Whitlatch of Eureka, Mo.; five grandchildren, Nicolas, Austyn, Chance, Skylar and Shyann. He is also survived by his seven brothers and sisters, Roberta, David, Suzanne, Gerald, Donald, Thomas, Marilyn and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Daniel, granddaughter, Shylo Whitlatch, brother Harley Becker, and parents.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Encounter Church hall at 8900 34th Ave, Kenosha, WI.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and special thank you to Chuck Marqui, all of John's friends at the Sheridan Road Gulf Station and Dayton Manor.

