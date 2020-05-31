John ""Sonny"" Borkowski, Jr. 1935 - 2020 John "Sonny" Borkowski, Jr., age 85 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus. Born in Kenosha on April 29, 1935, he was the son of the late Stella (Michalek) and John Borkowski, Sr. He was employed for 25 years with ARA Vending, retiring in 1991. John is survived by his sons, Richard (Jeanette) Borkowski and Robert (Gilena) Borkowski; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services honoring John's life will be held privately. Please contact a family member for further information. Private interment will be held in St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Tiny Paws Small Dog Rescue, Inc. tinypaws.email@gmail.com, would be appreciated. John's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Neil Shepler and staff and his primary caregiver, Cody McCawley, for the exceptional care that was provided. Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.