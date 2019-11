John C. Housner

John C. Housner, 54 of Kenosha, reunited with his Dad on Thursday, October 31, 2019, while he was doing what he loved; hunting, in Oconto County.

Complete obituary and celebration of life information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

