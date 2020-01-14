John Dobbs

1933-2020

John Dobbs, 86, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020 at ManorCare surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on April 13, 1933 in Neagunee, MI, the son of the late Vertin & Lilly (Kumpelua) Dobbs. He was educated in the schools of MI. John was a member of the U.S. Army. John married Ginger Quinnell in Marquette, MI, they were married for 61 years. He was employed at AMChrysler for many years. His hobbies included spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his son, Rick (Leone) Dobbs of Kenosha; brother, Ray (Ann) Dobbs of Green Bay; and 8 grandchildren. John Was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:00PM-7:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 7:00PM.

