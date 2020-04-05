John E. Mizerka

1929 - 2020

John E. Mizerka, age 90 a resident of Bristol WI died April 1st 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born on November 29th 1929 in Cicero IL he was the son of the late Ignatius and Jeanette (Tamilla) Mizerka.

He was a graduate of J. Sterling High School.

He was a member of the National Guard for six years.

He married Jean Connell in 1963 and she would precede him in death in 1991.

For twelve years he drove cab for Morton Cab Company in Cicero IL.

He also owned and operated Travelers Airport Limousine in Downers Grove IL for 10 years, and Naperville Chauffeuring in Naperville IL for eighteen years.

He then was employed by Brooks Brothers Store in Pleasant Prairie for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by long time friend, companion and care giver Marjorie Schmidt; Mark and Susan Schmidt family as well as LaRose family and Palen family; Scott and Paula Blume family; grandchildren Ashley (Branson) Lee, Kristin Blume and fiancée Mike Pietluck , Scott Blume Jr., Kyle Blume great grandchild Ava Raelynn Lee, Pet Cat Mittens as well as many other friends.

Services are pending.

