John E. Thomsen (Jack)

March 12, 1937 - February 13, 2020

John E. Thomsen (Jack), age 82, died peacefully on Friday, February 13, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha. Born on March 12, 1937, he was the only son of Alvin M. and Agnes C. (Meyer) Thomsen.

Educated in the schools of Kenosha, including St. Mark's Elementary and Lincoln Junior High, Jack graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, class of 1955. Post-graduation he studied art and philosophy at sundry institutions, among them the University of Wisconsin Extension (Kenosha), Dominican College (Racine), Palm Desert Junior College (CA). In later years he studied holistic health and yoga via online courses offered by the Himalayan Institute, founded by Swami Rama.

Jack's ongoing interest in self-education led to his becoming proficient at using acrylics and oils to paint the people and events significant to him. Much of this work was displayed in his home at Transcendental Golf, the Pleasant Prairie golf range he established with his parents in 1975. Referring to this home-a geodesic dome inspired by the work of Buckminster Fuller-Jack would note wryly. "It's not unlike a golf ball in a plugged lie-5/8 out and 3/8 in."

Jack served twice in the U.S. army, first after having been drafted in October of 1961 and subsequently, while in the active reserves, after having been reactivated during the Cuban Missile Crisis, October of 1965.

A life member of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Jack won his first Kenosha County Open at age 20 (1957.) He went on to win the Open four additional times.

Early in his career Jack was a teaching pro in the Palm Desert (CA) area, notably at the Eldorado and Indian Wells Country Clubs. In California he won the WPGA Assistants Championship (1964.)

Jack viewed golf not only as a skill, but also as an art form and, when performed as a spiritual practice, as an expression of the golfer's essential self. He believed golf can serve as a medium through which to address the needs of many-and accordingly focused his energies on maintaining and improving golf's standards through teaching the game to as many diverse students as possible.

Distilling his outlook on life and on golf, Jack in 2004 self-published Golf: Find Center, Enter the Circle, a reflective memoir inspired by Michael Murphy's Golf in the Kingdom and an offshoot of True Gravity, a newsletter written and published in conjunction with his sister Kathryn and distributed for several years through Transcendental Golf.

Not only was Jack's mind creative, it also was inventive. He patented many popular golf-related products, among them the Pyramid Tray and Stacker, the Swing Doctor and Putting Rod, and the Crooked Lies Circular Golf Mat (for practicing variable lie angles.)

In addition to being a tournament-winning golfer Jack was a flyweight Golden Gloves champion. Named Kenosha's Outstanding Boxer in 1954, he competed as part of the Kenosha News' winning stable of fighters, members of which bested counterparts in Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati and elsewhere.

Jack is survived by his sister Kathryn Thomsen, former brother-in-law George Roders, loyal business associates and friends Jose Cerda and Richard Martinez, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a series of canine companions: Sadie, a Newfoundland; Booker, a chocolate Labrador; Mac Duff (Duffy), Sam and Barney, St. Bernards; and Bookie, an Italian Mastiff.

Bruch Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, with visitations scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., the latter to be followed by a memorial service and procession to All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie, where Jack is to be encrypted with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha will be appreciated.

