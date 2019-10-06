John Edward Tredon

John Edward Tredon 64, of Kenosha died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Froedert South Kenosha Campus. John was born June 1, 1955 in Kenosha. He was the son of Edward and Lillian Tredon of Kenosha.

John was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated form Tremper High School. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts/Applied Violin from UW Milwaukee. While studying at UW Milwaukee, John played in a string quartet that allowed him to preformed around the world coached by the Fine Arts Quartet. After he graduated, he worked as a classical violinist and music teacher. John had professionally performed with the Milwaukee Symphony-Ballet Orchestra, Tuscon Symphony Orchestra, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Illinois Philharmonic and the Kenosha Symphony.

John's hobbies included coin collecting, woodworking and intricate miniature dollhouse construction.

On September 29, 1984 he married Jane Masterson in Tucson, Ariz. They later divorced.

Survivors include his only child Rachel Masterson Tredon (Lokchi Lam) of Toronto, Canada, his 94 year old mother Lillian Tredon and sisters Marianne Sullivan-Granger, Joanie Ehlert (Frederick) Brookhouse of Kenosha, and Kathy Christian of Calif. He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held this coming week at The Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wisc.