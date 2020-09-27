1/1
John F. (Jack) Lienau
1932 - 2020
John F. (Jack) Lienau, age 87, of Kenosha passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Jack was born on November 30, 1932 to Kurt and Lydia (Brittle) Lienau in Kenosha; he graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1950. Jack served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, serving as a paramedic and learning to fly during his three years of service from 1950 until his honorable discharge 1953. He met the Love of his life while in service and married Maxine Reid on June 6, 1953 in Amarillo, TX. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage. Jack was a Millwright/Master Carpenter and known for his tremendous and outstanding work and his wood creations. He worked for many years at Bane-Nelson Construction until his retirement in 1989. They then moved to Amarillo, Texas to manage the family business. As a boy he was a pin setter for his family's bowling alley "Brittles" and became a superb bowler, never missing a drink frame. He enjoyed fishing, gambling and watching his beloved "Packers".

He will be missed and well remembered by many who were blessed with the opportunity to meet him.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife, Maxine; a son, John W. Lienau and two brothers, Kurt and Bill (Beep) Lienau.

Jack is survived by two children, Debbie Dewitz and David Lienau both of Kenosha; a grandson, Jim (Candy) Dewitz of Amarillo, TX; two great grandsons, Jackson and Koen Dewitz as well as several nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held for Jack and both his brothers Kurt E. Lienau and Bill (Beep) Lienau who all passed this year 2020, at the V.F.W. at a future date to be determined.

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 27, 2020.
1 entry
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man I was lucky enough to call my friend. I feel so blessed to have met Jack in Hayward, Wisconsin on vacation. He was such an amazing person with such heartfelt stories of his amazing life and his love of life. He had a beautiful soul and I absolutely adored him!

My deepest sympathy to his entire family, Dede and all his friends. I will love you and miss you always Jack! Love, Lori (& Vern) Elgas.
Lori Elgas
Friend
