John C. Falconer

1929 - 2019

John C. Falconer, 90, of Powers Lake, Wis. passed away April 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Chicago, Ill. on January 8, 1929. The son of the late Patrick and Martha (Elliot) Falconer. On June 24, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., he was united in marriage to Leah F. Hazlewood. He worked for many years at Watlow Gordon in Richmond, Ill. He served in the United States Army as a Master Sergeant during World War II and Korea. He served in the 2nd Infantry Division of the 23rd Regiment and received the Distinguished Service Medal.

During his life he was a member of the Masonic Lodge #158 and achieved Lifetime membership. He was a member of Sponholtz-Deignam American Legion Post #183 in Genoa City. Lifetime member of Twin Lakes VFW, D.A.V of Burlington, Big Foot Archers.

John enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 68 years Leah. Father of Patricia Ann Falconer and (Kenneth) Clisso of Hastings, Mich. and Cathy Lynn Chimens of McHenry, Ill. Grandfather of Jarrett Bialek (Gwen), MacKenley Clisso (Kylie) and Alexis Chimens. Great-Grandfather of Madelynn Bialek. Brother to Martha, Margery, Edward and Samuel.

Committal services with Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019, at noon at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery 21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's name, may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, or . Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home

620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI.