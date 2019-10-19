John Frederick Matson

1950 - 2019

John Frederick Matson passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the son of John C. and Virginia (nee Ruperd) Matson, was born in Marquette, Mich. He attended schools in Kenosha and Green Bay, Wis. and completed coursework at Fox Valley Technical Institute. John later worked as a maintenance engineer for Country Inn & Suites and for various property owners in the area. John was a talented artist, drawing and sketching for family, as well as creating and refinishing furniture. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and by Arlene Saula, his life partner of 20 years. He is survived by a daughter, Tina (Matt) Ehlers of Milwaukee; a brother, Dee Wayne Matson of Burlington; sisters Denise (Gene) Matson-Vasquez of Kenosha and Paulette (Don) Kissee of Necedah, Wis., as well and many grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 starting at 10:30 a.m at the Boathouse Pub & Eatery, 4917 7th Avenue, Kenosha. Attendees are encouraged to wear the jersey of their favorite football team. Interment will be private.