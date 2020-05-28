Truly sad news. I was his neighbor and enjoyed talking with John especially the great gardening tips. Honored to know him and admired his service to nation as a UNITED STATES MARINE. He will be missed. Peace be with his family and eternal rest grant him.
Keith Kennedy and Family
John Gamberini 1930-2020 John Gamberini , 89 , of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 22, 2020 at his home. John was born on November 23, 1930 in Rosedale, MS, the son of the late Silvio & Levia (Omtremari) Gamberini. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. John was a member of the U.S. Marines. John married Frances Gamberini on July 7, 1951 in Kenosha. He was employed for many years as a layout manager for AMC/Chrysler. John was member of St. Mark Catholic Church for over 60 years. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time with his family & friends. Survivors include his children, Diana Gamberini of Burlington, WI, Dale (Stacey) Gamberini of Clearwater, FL, Ken (Karen) Gamberini of North Prairie, WI; sisters, Mildred (John) Nutini of Kenosha, WI, Dorothy (David) Pienta of Lambertville, MI; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and his sister, Lucille Barnett of Schaumburg, IL. Due to the current situation a private visitation will be held for only the immediate family on Friday May 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services starting at 10:00AM. Join the virtual Zoom funeral service for John Gamberini at 10:00AM. Download the Zoom application with the following information: Meeting ID: 231 693 2650, Password: 1Ua8Yc A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226-Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143 (262) 652-1943 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 28, 2020.