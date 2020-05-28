John Gamberini
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Gamberini 1930-2020 John Gamberini , 89 , of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 22, 2020 at his home. John was born on November 23, 1930 in Rosedale, MS, the son of the late Silvio & Levia (Omtremari) Gamberini. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. John was a member of the U.S. Marines. John married Frances Gamberini on July 7, 1951 in Kenosha. He was employed for many years as a layout manager for AMC/Chrysler. John was member of St. Mark Catholic Church for over 60 years. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time with his family & friends. Survivors include his children, Diana Gamberini of Burlington, WI, Dale (Stacey) Gamberini of Clearwater, FL, Ken (Karen) Gamberini of North Prairie, WI; sisters, Mildred (John) Nutini of Kenosha, WI, Dorothy (David) Pienta of Lambertville, MI; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and his sister, Lucille Barnett of Schaumburg, IL. Due to the current situation a private visitation will be held for only the immediate family on Friday May 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services starting at 10:00AM. Join the virtual Zoom funeral service for John Gamberini at 10:00AM. Download the Zoom application with the following information: Meeting ID: 231 693 2650, Password: 1Ua8Yc A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226-Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143 (262) 652-1943 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Truly sad news. I was his neighbor and enjoyed talking with John especially the great gardening tips. Honored to know him and admired his service to nation as a UNITED STATES MARINE. He will be missed. Peace be with his family and eternal rest grant him.
Keith Kennedy and Family
Keith kennedy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved