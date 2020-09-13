1/1
John H. Wilcox Sr.
1949 - 2020
John H. Wilcox Sr., 70, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

He was born on December 19, 1949 to the late Edmund M. and Dorothy (Ahlefeldt) Wilcox. He was educated in Colorado and in Kenosha, graduating from Tremper High School. John received his associate's degree from Gateway Technical School.

He married Rosanne Kempin on March 8, 1972 in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2007.

John entered the US Army, serving during Vietnam and was honorably discharged.

He worked at Snap-on-Tools for many years and retired from Teleflex in Kenosha.

John loved collecting model and die cast cars, working on cars and going to car shows. He loved playing checkers and was an expert internet checkers player.

John is survived by his two sons John H. Wilcox Jr. and Mark (Heather) Wilcox, his siblings Barb Sheesley of PA, Judy Dole of PA, Karla Oglesby of Racine, Marjorie Wilcox of St. Louis, Eleanor Shaffar of St. Louis, and Philip Wilcox of Pleasant Prairie, his five grandchildren Brandon Wilcox, Samantha Wilcox, Jake Wilcox, Selena Wilcox, and Joanna Bordeau and his three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Andrea L. Wilcox.

Private Funeral Services were held.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
