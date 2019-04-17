Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hill.

John W. Hill

1933 - 2019

John (Jack) William Hill, 85, left this earthly life to be with our heavenly Father on April 10, 2019.

He was born Dec. 1, 1933, to John and Doralee Hill in Joliet, Ill. and graduated from Joliet High School and then attended Joliet Junior College. In 1957, he married Ethel Gardner in Waukegan Ill. and later relocated to Chicago Ill. Ethel passed away in 1985. In 1988, John married Elizabeth Lott, who passed away in 2003.

John was employed at The US Postal Service as a mail handler and on a special assignment in the sign painting shop. He also attended Roosevelt University where he graduated in 1970 with a BA in education. He taught in the Chicago Public School system. John graduated from the Sid Borden Sign Painting School and later worked for Ad Showcard Agency.

John relocated his family to Kenosha Wis. in 1973, and continued his employment with the US Postal Service until retirement in 1989. His love for education continued in the Waukegan School District and Racine Unified School District where he later retired in 2014.

John leaves to cherish his memory: Six Sons: Scott Hill of Waukegan Ill., Phillip (Sandra) Hill of Franksville Wis., Scott (Joyce) Lott of Waukegan Ill., Karl Lott of Milwaukee Wis., Clarence (Lisa) Lott of Nashville, Tenn., Alphonso (Alaiah) Lott of Atlanta Ga.; Four Daughters: Marilyn (Byron) McIntosh of Katy Texas, Narkeater (Gary) Smith, Frozene (Robert) Hayes of Nashville Tenn., Antoinette Slater of Waukegan Ill.; Two Brothers: Jesse L. Hill of Chicago Ill., Travis G. (Denise) Hill of Joliet Ill.; one sister: Marguerite E. (Kenneth) Howard of Shorewood, Ill.

John was preceded in death by his wives: Ethel (Gardner) Hill and Elizabeth (Lott) Hill; sons John Robert Hill, Allen Douglas and Julian Cornelius Lott and brother, Calvin T. Hill.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Gregg Chapel CME Church (2237 Howe St. in Racine) with Pastor David R. Green officiating. Viewing will be in the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 am. Interment will take place on Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. in Mount Olivet Memorial Park - Zion, IL.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000