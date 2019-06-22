John Iovine Jr.
1933 - 2019
John Iovine, Jr., 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654 3533
Visit & Sign John's Online Memorial Book At:
www.prokofuneralhome.com