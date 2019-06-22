Kenosha News

John Iovine Jr. (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church,
1919 54th Street,
Obituary
John Iovine Jr.

1933 - 2019

John Iovine, Jr., 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's would be appreciated by the family.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 22, 2019
