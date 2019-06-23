John Iovine, Jr.

1933 - 2019

John Iovine, Jr., 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

Born in Kenosha, on November 14, 1933, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Maria (Cistaro) Iovine.

John proudly served in the US Navy until his honorable discharge.

On May 2, 1959, he married Santina Fabiano at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2019.

John was employed as a machinist at American Brass until his retirement. Previously he worked at both Ritter and Paielli's bakeries. This experience led to a love of baking and creating the best birthday cakes for many family members.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and the Italian American Society, as well as a huge supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital. John enjoyed cooking, carving the perfect turkey and ham for the holidays, grocery shopping, and playing and watching sports. Above all else, John adored his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his five children, Mary J. Gajdos, John M. Iovine, Jeff M. (Kaori) Iovine, Frank J. Iovine, and Tina M. (Tom) Richer; and seven grandchildren, Steven (girlfriend: Ashley Walz) Gajdos, Sophia and Julia Iovine, Benjamin, Frankie, and Johnnie Iovine, and Matthew (fiancé: Melissa Davison) Richer, who will be missing his presence at their wedding next week. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank D. Iovine, Mario Iovine, and Lucia M. Iovine Fonte.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's would be appreciated by the family.

