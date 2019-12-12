John J. Reindl

1932-2019

John J. Reindl, age 87, of Kenosha passed away on December 9, 2019.

He was born on March 10, 1932 in Madison, WI to Frank J. and Mary Olive (Murphy) Reindl. He met his future wife, Nancy E. Klongland while roller skating in Madison, WI and they married on June 17, 1952. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Following his service to his country, John worked for a shoe company in Hill's Department store for five years before a career change where he became an agent for State Farm Insurance. He spent the bulk of his career as a district manager for State Farm and, in this role, he was an extremely effective leader. John was the recipient of many awards including the Key Manager of the Year award. Together with the agents he led, they served the insurance needs of residents in Racine and Kenosha for more than three decades. He was regularly called upon by senior leadership at State Farm Corporate to train new managers and aspiring future leaders within the organization.

When he wasn't working John enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, traveling, and playing euchre with family and friends. He particularly enjoyed fishing and being with his dear friends Dewey and Milt.

Preceding John in death were his father and mother, Frank and Olive; brothers and sisters, Sister Olivia SSND, Francis "Bud", Ted, Paul, Jerry, Don, Inez Van de Veld, Betsy (Bob) Hepp.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children Timothy (Karen), Daniel (Beatrice), Deanna (John) Haycraft, Tammera Naegeli (Michael Rispin), and Douglas (Renee); eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Marguerite Jones, Mary (Larry) Hausner, and David (Cele) Reindl.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 10:30 am-12:30 pm at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI) and a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 12:30 pm. Full military honors will be accorded following Mass.

No flowers please. Memorials can be made to: The Parkinson's Foundation or The Ehlers-Danlos Society.

