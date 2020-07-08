John Joseph Karnes

September 22, 1937 - July 03, 2020

John Joseph Karnes, age 82, of the Town of Three Lakes, died on July 3, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Ralph and Margaret (McQuestion) Karnes. He was raised in Kenosha and attended schools there graduating from the Kenosha High School in 1955. After his schooling he served his country as a member of the US Army. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Kenosha where he was employed by AMC/Chrysler for 31 years as a die-setter in department 808.

John retired in 1989 and moved to Three Lakes where he has lived since. In his retirement he drove for the Commission on Aging and also worked for 11 years at Trigs in Eagle River, or as he put it "a large corporation on Wall Street". He served his Lord and Savior as a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.

John is survived by his sister Margaret "Peggy" Bain, his nieces and nephews, Donnalee Bain, Jeanine Wolf, D Thomas Bain, Mike Bain, Patricia Johnson, Margaret "Maggie" Bain, Ralph Bain, Colleen "Kelly" Bain, Richard "Rick" Fanning, Leann Schuster, Maureen Modory, Erin Grimmer, Brian Fanning, Richelle "Shelly" Boslau, Lawrence "Larry" Fanning and his step son Michael Freeman and many great and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Alice Fanning and his brother Ralph Karnes.

Graveside services and interment will be held at this time for John at the Three Lakes Cemetery. Due to the pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at the St. Theresa Catholic Church in Three Lakes. You may leave your private condolences for the Karnes family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for John's family.