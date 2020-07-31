John K. Schloesser

1944 - 2020

John K. Schloesser, age 76, of Delavan formerly of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. John was born in Chicago, IL on June 21, 1944 to John and Evelyn (Isom) Schloesser who were the proprietors of Schloesser's Meat Market on North Halstead in Chicago.

After the death of his father at their farm near Richmond, IL, John and his mother moved to Genoa City and Evelyn married Harold Long. They owned and operated Harold's Furniture and Floor Coverings. After graduating from Badger High School in June 1962, John joined the Navy completing his enlistment in June 1965. John came to Kenosha in 1969 to study at Kenosha Technical Institute graduating with honors and receiving an associate's degree in marketing in June 1971. After working in Milwaukee for a couple of years, John returned to Kenosha where he worked for several years at American Motors and several years at American Brass. He had also been a licensed real estate salesperson. A Roman Catholic, John was a member of My Sunday T.V. Mass. John is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in Southern IL, S.E. Missouri, Kentucky and Arizona.

Funeral services for John will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue). A visitation will be held at the Woman's Club on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City at 12:30 P.M.

