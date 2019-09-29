John Lee Clifford Cornell

John Lee Clifford Cornell, 64, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was born May 31, 1955 to Delbert (Blackie) and Joan Cornell. He attended local schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1973. He was a member of Local 139 Operating Engineers. He was employed by Cornell Grading and Excavating and retired from Egerton Contractors in 2011. John has been spending his retirement helping his son John Jr. in his business CLJ Enterprise.

He enjoyed Packer games and a good beer. John especially cherished time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Spencer) Cornell, his mom, Joan Cornell, children; Corina, Jenny (William Slaughter), John (Jackie Rothwell), and Jesse Cornell, his grandchildren; Jahsiyah Rhinehouse, Aarion Brown, Melvin John Harris, Jayden Cornell and great grandchild Aviaunna Rhinehouse; siblings, Susan Pharr, Linda Thomas, Cathy (Brad) Housenga, Deana, David and Bruce (Jeannie) Cornell. John is further survived by his mother-in-law, Kathy Peters, sister-in-law, Tammy (Bill) Davis, and numerous much loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul Cornell and his father, Delbert (Blackie) Cornell.

John will always be remembered as an even tempered, kind and hardworking man. He was always ready with a helping hand to anyone he crossed paths with.

John will be forever missed!

God Bless you John, Rest in Peace.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday October 8, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Branch at 1501 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403.