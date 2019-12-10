John Lester Koetz

November 13, 1955 - December 6, 2019

John Lester Koetz, 64, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin unexpectedly went Home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, December 6, 2019.

He was born, November 13, 1955 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He attended Zion schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp in 1974 to 1978 where he achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and he graduated from South Kubasaki Adult High School May 1976. He became an Illinois Licensed Plumber in 1982. He also held an Illinois EPA Cross-Connection Control Device Inspector License. He was a Plumber and Pipefitter at the Captain James Lovell Veterans Administration Medical Center in North Chicago, IL where he retired after 30 years November 2015. He was currently employed at AbbVie Pharmaceutical, North Chicago, IL. He also was the owner of John Koetz Plumbing for many years. He enjoyed using his talent for plumbing to help family and friends as often as possible. He attended Journey Church, Kenosha for 25 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 wonderful years, Debbie Koetz; 2 children Andrew (Kathy) Koetz, and Rachel (Josh) Lamar, one brother Rev. Rick (Carol) Koetz, and one sister Maria (Koetz) Brown, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lester and Marguerite Koetz, Wiladene Koetz and Reverends John and Marie Robinson, his father Richard Harrison "Harry" Koetz and his mother Eileen Wilma Robinson Koetz, and his brother in law Rev. Bob Brown. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, uncle, and a friend to all who knew him.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Christ Community Church, Zion, Illinois with the Rev. Rick Koetz officiating. Visitation is at the Church at 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by lunch at the church Fellowship Hall at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Benton-Greenwood Cemetery, Beach Park, IL at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorials may be made to Zion Faith Homes, Zion, IL for Kenya Missions. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.