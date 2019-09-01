John Lumley

1942 - 2019

Graveside services will be held for John Lumley 77, of Branson West. MO., at 10:00 a.m. on Nov 4, 2019 in Highlandville Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO. Scripture and Prayers will be read by Gail Compton, United Methodist Church, Kimberling City.

John died Aug 5, 2019. He was born Jul 31, 1942 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, son of Kenneth Lumley and Ruth Beine. He was joined in marriage to Sandra (Sandy) Beauchamp on Jul 13, 1963. John retired from Johns Manville, Waukegan, Illinois in 1998 and had been a resident of Branson West for 21 yrs, moving here from Antioch, East Loon Lake, Illinois.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Kimberling City, NARFE, American Legion Post 0637 KC, former Coast Guard Auxiliarist, and a former Red Cross Volunteer at Skaggs Hospital in Branson MO. John enjoyed the outdoors, boating, dining out and his weekly games of Dominoes with his friends Dan and Karen Wille and his sister in law Brenda and her husband Roger Van Riper.

John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Darlene Lumley of Kenosha, WI, Nancy (Dennis) Hole of Bristol, WI, and his grandson Matthew D. Hatton of Branson West, MO.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy Lumley, daughter Chauntelle (Jimmy) Sturtevant, son John Lumley II, all of Branson West, MO, brother Charles K. Lumley, Kenosha, WI, his beloved sister Delores (Rick) Banulis of Texas, nephews David (Lorraine) Lumley and Thomas (Sara) Lumley of Kenosha WI, Keith (Cherry) Lumley of MI, Michael (Kim) and Robert (Kelly) Hole of WI, niece Andria (Adam Merges) Lumley, Batavia, IL, and Uncle Floyd (Mary) Beine, Downers Grove, IL.