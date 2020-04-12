John P. Callahan

May 25, 1933 - April 10, 2020

John P. Callahan, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born in Ashland, on May 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Bryan and Ethel (Meredith) Callahan.

During the Korean War, John enlisted in the US Army until he was honorably discharged.

At St. Marks Catholic Church on March 16, 1968, he married Carol Sue Naumowich. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2007.

For the entirety of his career, John worked as an inspector at AMC/Chrysler until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his son Sean, attending church festivals, spending time with his family, and smoking his pipe tobacco.

Survivors include his three children, Beth Brandt, Sean (Teara) Callahan, and Tricia (Daniel) Wienke; nine grandchildren, Carolyn (Mike), Eric, Angelina, Giovanni, Dean, Lucia, Grace, Sean, and Avery; two great grandchildren, Otto and Mara; and two siblings, Pat Doerflinger and Mary Sue Viroglio; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Callahan; a son-in-law, Stephen Brandt; and two siblings, Kathleen Kivi and James "Mickey" Callahan.

Committal services will take place privately at Green Ridge Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the current health crisis. Updated information will be available on our website.

