John P. Callahan

1933-2020

John P. Callahan, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Committal services took place privately at Green Ridge Cemetery with full military honors.

