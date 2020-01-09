John P. Christensen

September 27, 1964 - January 3, 2020

John P. Christensen, age 55, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home. John was born on September 27, 1964 in Kenosha to Ronald and Andrea (Zinane) Christensen. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1980 and attended MSOE from 1985-1988. John began his career at John Zinane Sheet Metal Inc. and went on to own and operate John's Tree Service LLC for many years. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #18 and a member of St. James Catholic Church.

John enjoyed swimming, playing basketball, fishing off the north pier, and watching WWE. He was an avid storyteller and many times had you laughing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Christensen and his sister, Rona Christensen. John is survived by his father, Ronald Christensen; a son, Michael Christensen; his daughter, Sarah Christensen; two grandchildren, Francis and Benjamin Christensen; his brother, Michael Christensen; three sisters, Marta (Gary) McAllister, Ann (Mark) Greco and Mary (David) Towers as well as other family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (5804 – Sheridan Road). A visitation with the family will take place on Friday at the church from 3:00 P.M. until the time of Mass. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

