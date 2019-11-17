John R. Tefts

John R. Tefts, age 70, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, Veterans Day at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, with his loving wife by his side. John was born on March 25, 1949 in Nyack, NY. In 1967 at age 18 he joined the U.S. Army during The Vietnam War and served two tours in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer with the 35th Engineer Brigade. In 1968 he received the Purple Heart. John was a member of the VFW Post #7308.

John married Gail Hansen on October 17, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV. John worked for many years as an Operating Engineer and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 139. In 2001 he formed Power Washing Concepts, Inc., a Commercial pressure washing company, along with his wife Gail. John enjoyed woodworking, designing and building furniture. He was a lover of automobiles and music of all kinds, and loved the road, traveling the scenic back roads whenever he could.

John, a Nature-lover, regularly took walks at Petrifying Springs with his wife Gail and beloved dog, Chopper. He enjoyed fishing the Wisconsin and Illinois rivers and was also an avid reader, greatly interested in World history and architecture.

John was preceded in death by his beloved mother Jean Greenberg and sister Jeanie Tefts.

John is survived by his loving wife, Gail Tefts; a brother, Thomas Tefts; his sister-in-law; Patty (John) Oldenburg; three nephews, Seth, Kai (Kelli) and Reid (Megan) Oldenburg; a niece, Elise (Jordan) Fohey as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for John will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001 -80th Street) with full military honors following the service. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be greatly appreciated.

