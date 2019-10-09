John Richard Pease

John Richard Pease, 87, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.

Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place in St. James Cemetery.

Special thank you to the friends at Open Arms Assisted Living and his caregiver, Tarah Mengo for the loving care given to John.

