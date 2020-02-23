John Roscioli

1924 - 2020

John Roscioli, age 95 of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on August 20, 1924, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Theresa (Borgi) Roscioli. He attended local schools and was a graduate of MSOE with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

On November 16, 1946 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Yolanda "Dolly" DeChiara. Sadly, Yolanda passed away on January 29, 2013.

In 1943 John humbly served his country in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1946. He proudly accepted his honor flight invitation in 2011.

John was employed with AMC as a Superintendent until his retirement. Following his retirement, John and Dolly along with the family owned and operated Midtown Restaurant and Lounge. John worked part time at Dairyland Greyhound Park for 19 years. He also worked as an armored truck guard.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Italian American Society and the V.F.W. He will be remembered as a hard working father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed swimming, golfing, racquetball, jogging and bike riding.

He is survived by his sons, Ron Roscioli and Robert (Donna) Roscioli; his grandchildren, John (Jessica), Michael, Bryan and Tony Roscioli; his great grandchildren, Nico, Jacob, Cody, Johnny, Jordan, Jennah, Alexa and Stevie Joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda "Dolly" Roscioli; his grandson, Dario A. Roscioli; his sister, Catherine Covelli.

Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

