John Roscioli

1924 - 2020

John Roscioli, age 95 of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

