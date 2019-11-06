John Scarlato

1948-2019

John Scarlato, 70, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019.

John was born on November 4, 1948, the son of the late John & Marjorie (Neeve) Scarlato.

He was a member of the St. Mark Catholic Church. His hobbies included cooking, baking, and collecting antiques.

Survivors include his sons, Steven (Patricia) Scarlato of Kentucky, Anthony (Jennifer) Scarlato of Kenosha, and grandchildren Mia, Jason and Nick.

John was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Scarlato.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Marks Catholic Church from 9AM till 11AM, with funeral services to follow at 11AM. Burial at All Saints Memorial Park.

