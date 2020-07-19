John Senical

January 22, 1941 - July, 2020

John "Pops" Senical passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 14th of July, 2020. He was 79 years old.

John was born on January 22nd, 1941. He was the son of Clifford Senical and Mary (Stickney) Senical. John was a lifelong resident of the Kenosha area and a graduate of Kenosha Bradford High School.

He retired after more than thirty years with Chrysler in the Maintenance Division, and he was fortunate to enjoy a long retirement. John was a conversationalist, and he enjoyed walking, sports, fishing, and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Pops had three children and six grandchildren. His sons are John Senical, Jr. with three children (Keely (David) Senical Trocquet, John Senical, III and Sydney Senical); Jeffrey (Tammi) Senical with two daughters (Tisha (Gregory) Senical Geis and Samantha (Ryan) Lauf), and Joel Senical with a son (Vance Senical). John was always a great father and friend. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his only sibling Janice Senical Ebener, and predeceased by his parents Clifford and Mary Senical.

The family is making arrangements in honor of their lost father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com