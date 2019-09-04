John U. Mich

John U. Mich, 74, passed away with his loving family at his side on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

Born on June 19, 1945; he was the son of the late Leonard and Eleanor (Maurice) Mich. John attended St. John Catholic elementary school in Paris, WI and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1964.

John proudly served his country in the US Army from November 4, 1965 until his honorable discharge on November 3, 1967. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Marksman and National Defense Service Medals.

On June 22, 1968 at St. Anthony Catholic Church; he was united in marriage to Beverly J. Mattioli. They were blessed with four children and 51 years of marriage.

He was employed with the Kenosha County Public Works-Division of Parks and Recreation at Petrifying Springs as a crew leader for 39 years. He previously served as the president of the union for the Kenosha County Parks Department and in his younger days as president for the CYO.

John was a quiet, gentle and hard-working man who also had the uncanny ability to fix anything. He was always on the go, lending a helping hand to family and friends. In his spare time, he remodeled their home, built furniture, crafted stained glass windows, enjoyed gardening and cheered for the Green Bay Packers. He loved the outdoors; camping, fishing and hunting. John also treasured spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Beverly; his children, Gregg (Kerri) Mich, Sheri (David) Arreola, Brad (Kelly) Mich and Brett (Hannah) Mich and his grandchildren, Ian and Elliott Mich, Joshua and Sara Arreola, Maxwell Mich, Hunter Parsons and Olivia and Elora Mich. He is further survived by his siblings, George (Ann) Mich, Lee (Darlene) Mich, Tony Mich, Rita (John) Milligan and his sister in law, Laurie Mich.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Johnson and Ed Mich.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.

