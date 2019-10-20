John V. Housner

John V. Housner, 84 of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Campus.

Born in Oconto, Wis. on February 16, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Stella (Phillips) Housner.

On July 6, 1957 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Oconto, Wis., he was united in marriage to Nancy Barribeau. They were blessed with 5 children and 62 years together.

John honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the VFW Post 1865.

He was employed with Becker, Inc until 1979 and then worked for Ocean Spray in Kenosha; retiring in 1997.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church; he loved camping and playing card games with friends. John and Nancy owned and operated H&H Petticoat Junction; with a passion and flair for square dancing with other couples.

John's memory will be cherished by his wife, Nancy; his children, Deanna (Dennis) Stich, Jackie (Mike) Zirbel, Cindy Persson, John Housner and Heidi (Troy) Judeika; along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Laabs; his brother, James Phillips; his son in law, David Persson; his mother in law, Marion Barribeau Noel and his father in law, Charles Barribeau.

Funeral Services honoring John's life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4817 7th Avenue with full military honors. Private inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for John will be held on Thursday, October 24 at Piasecki Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.; concluding with a prayer service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 620 S 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI, 53214-1599 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131would be appreciated by the family.

