John V. Housner
John V. Housner, 84 of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Campus.
Funeral Services honoring John's life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4817 7th Avenue with full military honors. Private inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for John will be held on Thursday, October 24 at Piasecki Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.; concluding with a prayer service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 620 S 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI, 53214-1599 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131would be appreciated by the family.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com