John W. Tranberg, 90 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO while visiting his twin great-grandchildren.

He was born February 22, 1929 in Ettrick, WI the son of the late Albert and Anna (Anderson) Tranberg.

He grew up in Hegg, WI and attended Beaches Corner schools. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and was a life member of the VFW Post #1865. John was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and was active with the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286. He worked many years as a mechanic at Fort Sheridan, IL, and after his retirement in 1988, he worked for Palmen Motors in parts delivery.

John loved to deer hunt and travel, he was also kept a meticulous lawn, even in the winter months. He enjoyed going to buffets and listening to music, especially Polka. He met the love of his life while attending a Polka dance at the Blair Cheese Festival in 1953. On December 17, 1955, he married Janice Hanke in Whitehall, WI and they continued dancing for 63 years. John loved Janice's baking, especially her banana bread and lefse.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; children Jerald L. (Donna) Tranberg of Sturtevant, WI, Janet E. (Terry) Griffiths of Champions Gate, FL, and Jeffrey A. (Kimberly) Tranberg of Pleasant Prairie, WI; twelve grandchildren; 23great-grandchildren; and siblings, Glenn (Beverly) Tranberg and Margaret Anderson. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by three brothers, Milford, Harold, and Oscar Tranberg.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 12:00 noon. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

