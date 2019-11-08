John W. Wenberg

1946-2019

John Wallace Wenberg, 73, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus.

Born in Houghton, MI, on April 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Jack and Lena "Mary" (DeForge) Wenberg. As a child he lived in Houghton and Ironwood until moving to Kenosha in 1962, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1964.

On December 5, 1965, John enlisted in the US Army and served in the Infantry 4th Division in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in September of 1967.

On July 9, 1994, he married Patricia Pettey at the Elks Club. No matter how sick John was he made her laugh every single day.

John worked at AMChrysler for 31 years and retired on July 1, 2001.

John was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1865, COPS, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, DAV, Local 72 Retirees, and VNUMF. He enjoyed playing cards and camping.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia; his two sons, Jeff Wenberg and John D. Wenberg; his six grandchildren, Rachael, Danielle, Jessica, Jared, Samantha, and Ella; two great-grandchildren, Lexie and Leigha; his father and mother-in-law, Burt and Lucille Pettey; a sister, Nancy Varlesi; and three sisters-in-law, Cecelia Niccolai, Claudia (Paul) Dupis, and Cynthia (Butch) Krienke.

He is preceded in death by a brother in infancy; his parents, Jack and Mary Wenberg; a grandson, Jeffrey Wenberg, Jr.; a sister, Carol (Jack) Holmes; a brother-in-law, Frank Varlesi; and the mother of his children, Rebecca Wenberg.

Private services were held by John's family with full military honors.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign John's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com