John William Johnson, Jr.

1946 - 2018

John W. Johnson Jr. 72 of Kenosha, a Winter Texan since 2013 passed away December 28, 2018 in LaFeria Texas. He was born Feb. 12, 1946 in Evansville Indiana. Survived by his wife of 40 years Lillie (Becky) Johnson (Valetti), a daughter Teresa Johnson, sisters: Joyce Fark, Vickie Meredith and Terri Witters, 19 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Bertha Damrath and John Johnson Sr, a son Charles Johnson, brothers: Lorenzo (Dick) Stuckey and Donald Scott.

John was an avid pool shooter and was president of the Sunday Afternoon Hangover Pool League for years, and shot on KPBL. He retired from METRO MILWAUKEE Auto Auction at Caledonia, WI in 2013 and worked at Jefferson Speedway for 27 years in Cambridge WI.

Celebration of life will be held at Swedish American Club. August 18 from 6 - 8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited.