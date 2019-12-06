John Woodard, Sr.

Nov. 11, 1948 - Nov. 22, 2019

John Woodard Sr. of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on Nov. 22 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Arkansas. John loved cooking and worked as a professional chef for many years. He believed and served Jesus Christ and enjoyed Bible study and volunteering at ELCA outreach center. He liked listening to the blues and jazz music & socializing. John's bright eyes, big smile and contagious laugh will be sorely missed by countless family and friends.

John is survived by his children, John Jr., Courtney, Jason, Jonah and Crystal.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.