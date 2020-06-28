Jon Buckingham
Jon Buckingham

January 21, 1931-June 25, 2020

Jon. E. Buckingham, age 81 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Burlington Memorial Hospital

Loving father of Ann Delaney; Dear grandfather of Jessica, Patrick, David, and Michael; brother of Tom (Mardell) Buckingham; special friend of Michael D. Klopp

A celebration of Jon's life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Memorial remembrances to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated. Jon's complete obituary will be made available on the funeral home website on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
