Jon G. Sutter

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
American Legion Post #21
Kenosha, WI
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
American Legion Post #21
Kenosha, WI
Jon G. Gerard, age 60 a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Sunday March 1st, 2020 at the Cap. James A Lovell Hospital at the great lakes Naval Base.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the American Legion Post #21 in downtown Kenosha. (504-58th Street) Visitation will be held on Saturday at the American Legion from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Burial will take place at Southern WI veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post #21 would be appreciated.

To view a complete obituary please see our web site at CaseyFamilyOptions.com.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 5, 2020
