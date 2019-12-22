Jonathan "Scott" Goforth

Jonathan "Scott" Goforth, 44, of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his wife, Nikki; children, Lauren, Tyler and Nicholas; sister, Jennifer (Tim) Hawkins of Mt. Vernon; nephew, Joey Becker Jr. and grandmother, Theresa Mefford, both of Mt. Vernon. Scott is further survived by his aunt Mary Dienberg and cousins Mike and Michelle. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandfather, Willy Mefford and an uncle, Larry Mefford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4PM until 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, with a vigil beginning at 6:30PM. In honor of Scott and his love of sports, all visitors are encouraged to wear sports-related clothing to the visitation. A private burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

