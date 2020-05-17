Joseph A. Dolnik 1925 - 2020 Joseph A. Dolnik, age 94 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on July 12, 1925 and was the son of the late Julius and Mary (Gerbel) Dolnik. From September 20, 1943 until his honorable discharge on April 5, 1946, Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He proudly received the American Area Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Area Ribbon with Two Stars and the World War II Victory Ribbon. On May 1, 1954 he was united in marriage to Thomasia Chudada. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage. Joseph was employed by the Kenosha Unified School District as the Head Custodian of Bose Elementary School. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, served as a Trustee and was active in church functions. Joseph was also a past member of the V.F.W. Junker-Ball Post #1865 Kenosha and belongs to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #155. He enjoyed golf and bowling, and was an avid fan of baseball, making several visits to spring training camps in Florida. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden and was proud of his tomatoes and onions. Joseph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thomasia Dolnik; his three children, Lawrence Dolnik, Thomas (Barbara) Dolnik and Mary (Bruce) Stebbins; his grandchildren, Michelle and Alyson Dolnik, Coreen (Benjamin) Becker, Jennifer and Bethany Stebbins, Timothy Cizmowski Jr; and his great grandchildren, Avery and Maddox Becker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Ann-Clare; his brothers, Edward Dolnik, Rudolph Dolnik and Thomas Dolnik; and his sister, Marian Casciaro. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140 or Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated Funeral Services and interment in St. George Cemetery will be held privately. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.