Joseph G. Ehlen

1964 - 2019

Joseph G. Ehlen, 55, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1964, he was the son of Richard and Kathleen (nee Lawrence) Ehlen. His early life was spent in Brighton, where he graduated from St. Francis Grade School and Salem Central High School. He moved to Milwaukee after high school and has lived in Friendship, Wisconsin for many years. He also served in the Navy Reserves.

In 2011 he was united in marriage to Colleen Kelly. She preceded him in death in 2016. He attended mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Friendship. He worked as a bartender and was a real people person-he knew everyone and everyone knew him.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Kathleen Ehlen; sisters, Virginia Ehlen and Colleen (Robert) Schlitz; and nieces and nephews, Alexander, Maria and Gabrielle Ramczyk and Jacob, Teresa, Abigail, John, David, Brent and Nathan Schlitz. He was preceded in death by his father Richard and wife Colleen.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for Masses would be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joseph on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 9:30AM until 10:30AM AT THE CHURCH. Joe will be laid to rest immediately following Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Brighton.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.

com