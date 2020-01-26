Joseph Gaudio

March 6, 1922 - January 21, 2020

Joseph Gaudio, age 97, of Kenosha passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Joseph was born on March 6, 1922 in Kenosha to Dominic and Concetta (Florimo) Gaudio. In 1938 he worked in the CC Camps for two years. Joseph was employed at American Brass Company before enlisting in the United States Army in 1943. While in the Army, he was a member of a group of Battling Engineers in the 36th Division, involved in the battles at: Salerno, Sicily, Anzio and Southern France. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, European/African/Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Bronze Service Arrowhead, four Oversees Service Bars and during the invasion of Southern France Joseph was wounded from a land mine and received a Purple Heart. Joseph was honorably discharged from service in 1945. On July 13, 1946 he married the love of his life and next- door neighbor Joyce Marie Brooder at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Joseph worked 15 years with Simmons Mattress Company and retired from American Motors in 1984. He enjoyed bocce, golf, and watching the Packers, Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. He enjoyed lifting weights and continued to do so until the day he passed. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and it was with great pride they got to see Joseph take a trip with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on November 9, 2019 where he was the oldest World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife, Joyce on March 10, 2019; a great granddaughter, Briella Rocha and nine siblings, Louise, Irene, Anne, Mary, Connie, Genevieve, Rose Marie, John and Louie.

Joseph is survived by, three sons, Dominic Gaudio, Joseph (Julie) Gaudio and Michael (Joan) Gaudio all of Kenosha; Four daughters, Kathy (Greg) Dewitz, Karen (Mark) Montague, Carol (Dan) Ouimet and Lisa Gaudio all of Kenosha. Joseph has 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Louis Brooder.

Private family services for Joseph will be held.

