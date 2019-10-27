Joseph J. Johanowicz

Joseph J. Johanowicz, 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on January 24, 1930 in Kenosha and was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Seroka) Johanowicz. Joe attended Saint Casimir Grade School, was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, and received his degree in business from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On December 17, 1966 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Joan C. Venskus.

They were blessed with 45 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2012.

Joe was a highly respected salesman with Western Publishing Company. He and his brother, John were owners of Timber Ridge Bar and Restaurant until its closing. They were often referred to as Smoke John and Smoke Joe from the time they raised smoke homing pigeons as kids.

He was a former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the former P.L.A.V. Post #34 and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Joe was an upstanding member of the community. He was passionate about his family and friends and he had a great respect of life. ou never walked away without being gifted with a token of his love and appreciation. With a sparkle in his eyes and a smile on his face, he would walk in a room with a story to tell. With his gift of gab, Joe could make anyone feel at ease. His kindness and generosity drew many people to him. Many will remember the golf outings hosted at Timber Ridge. That love of golf carried through well into his later years along with a placing a bet on a trifecta at the racetrack and watching his favorite Wisconsin sports teams.

He is survived by his children, Denise (David Hei) Johanowicz, Christopher Johanowicz and Steven Johanowicz; his two grandchildren, Alexandra and Elizabeth Hei; his two sisters, Mary Sczepanski and Josephine Troglin; and his special friend, Betty.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joan; he was preceded in death by his brother, John Johanowicz.

Funeral Services honoring Joe's life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow the service. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Joe will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Red Cross, 2600 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233, would be appreciated.

