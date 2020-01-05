Kenosha News

Joseph Charles Jucius, 60, of Salem, WI formerly Chicago, IL. Beloved son of Dolores (nèe Trein) and the late Joseph F. Jucius. Adored brother of Deborah (Michael) Sands. Loving uncle of 3 nephews and 6 great-nephews and nieces. He was an avid Chicago sports addict as a fan of the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls. Memorial Mass 11a.m. Fri., Jan. 10, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave. New Munster, WI 53152. Inurnment in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, IL will be held at a later date. In lieu, donations to American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Dr. Ste. 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 5, 2020
