Joseph M. Demske

1956 - 2020

Joseph M. Demske, 64 of Stanley, formerly of Kenosha, fell asleep in the Arms of Jesus Christ, August 24, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1956 in Kenosha to the late John and Shirley (Middlecamp) Demske. Joe married Robin Jensen on June 25, 1976.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, his daughter, Lauren (Chris) Krajacic, his son, Daniel (Nicole) Demske all of Stanley his grandchildren, Josiah, Micah, Ava and Tyler, 2 brothers, Jerry (Linda) Demske and Paul (Carol) Demske, 2 sisters, Barb (John) Dumke and Sheri (Bill) Zaionc, his sisters in law, Judy and Pam Jensen and many nieces and his nephew. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and a sister in law, Debbie Jensen-Chambers.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with Pastor Ruth Tetzlaff officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be from 10:30AM until time of service Friday. In lieu of flowers in memory of Joe; memorials are appreciated to: Life Outreach International to provide a well.