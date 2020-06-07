Joseph Pomponi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Pomponi

Joseph L. Pomponi, age 86, of Northbrook, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home with his family at his side; greeted in heaven by his daughter, Angelie and his son, Gile.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gilah (nee: Harris); his sons, Franco (Christine Arand), AJ (Jenny) and Jason (Debbie); his daughter-in-law, Eileen McKinney (Gile); his four grandchildren and his sisters, Luigina Wasilevich and Frances Kollman.

Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved