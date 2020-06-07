Joseph Pomponi

Joseph L. Pomponi, age 86, of Northbrook, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home with his family at his side; greeted in heaven by his daughter, Angelie and his son, Gile.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gilah (nee: Harris); his sons, Franco (Christine Arand), AJ (Jenny) and Jason (Debbie); his daughter-in-law, Eileen McKinney (Gile); his four grandchildren and his sisters, Luigina Wasilevich and Frances Kollman.

Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com