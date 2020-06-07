Joseph Pomponi
Joseph L. Pomponi, age 86, of Northbrook, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home with his family at his side; greeted in heaven by his daughter, Angelie and his son, Gile.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gilah (nee: Harris); his sons, Franco (Christine Arand), AJ (Jenny) and Jason (Debbie); his daughter-in-law, Eileen McKinney (Gile); his four grandchildren and his sisters, Luigina Wasilevich and Frances Kollman.
Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 7, 2020.