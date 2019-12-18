Joseph R. Petrouske

1941-2019

Joseph R. Petrouske, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, December 16th at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Born on February 6, 1941, at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Marchailitis) Petrouske.

On July 25, 1964, he married Barbara Kamm.

Joseph was employed by AMC Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, computer repair, and taking trips to FL to spend time with his family.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of Kenosha; three Godsons, Stephen Petrouske, Chris Petrouske, and Joseph Wirth; nephews, nieces; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Peter (Darlene) Petrouske.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20th at Proko Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

