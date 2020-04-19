Joseph S. Bilotti

1918-2020

Joseph Samuel Bilotti, 101 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Willowbrook Assisted Living, Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on October 14, 1918 he was the son of the late Silvestro and Raffaella (Mazzei) Bilotti. On November 20, 1941 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mari L. Matera. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2008.

Joe was proud of his service in the United States Army Air Corps. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years before his retirement. Joe was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. He was a 60-year member of the Kenosha Country Club and was still playing golf at age 101. Joe also enjoyed traveling. He was very witty and enjoyed entertaining everyone at family gatherings.

Joe leaves behind many nieces and nephews including Tom (Anne) Bilotti, Linda Bilotti, Dr. Jim (Geri) Santarelli, Frank (Dorene) Santarelli, Karen Santarelli, Noreen Fonk, Dina (Bob) Badgerow, Ed (Cheryl) Johnson, Linda (Dale) Wellman, Don Matera, Janice Oldach, Susan Cairo, John Matera, Mark (Barb) Matera, Kirk Matera.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by siblings, Lt. Col. William (Angela) Bilotti, Frank (Ethel) Bilotti, and Eva Cicchini.

"With great love, I leave my relatives and friends who made up such a nice part of my life, I bid goodbye. Think of me sometime."

In response to the current health regulations, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Private interment of his ashes will be in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers or donations, hug your loved ones. Be kind and help those in need. Pay it forward.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Joe's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com